Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

BGAOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Proximus from €18.00 ($20.69) to €19.00 ($21.84) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

BGAOY traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 2,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. Proximus has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $4.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 4.74%.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

