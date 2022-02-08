Public Index Network Price Up 15% Over Last Week (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $427.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00049338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.51 or 0.07051575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,406.16 or 0.99879639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00052058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00054217 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

