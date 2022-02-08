Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “
Shares of GZPFY stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.20. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $37.48.
About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft
Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.
