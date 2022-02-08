PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stake Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $89.33 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

