Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Down 0.4% This Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $7.00 or 0.00016174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $1.85 million and $170.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00049214 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.48 or 0.07078364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,429.60 or 1.00281430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00052188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00054963 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.