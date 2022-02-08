Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Issued By DA Davidson

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 39.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.