Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Decreased by Analyst

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EHC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

EHC stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth approximately $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,067,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.