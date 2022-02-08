Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

MTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of MTDR opened at $44.50 on Monday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48.

In related news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Matador Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 858,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after buying an additional 242,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Matador Resources by 982.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

