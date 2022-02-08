Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Boosted by KeyCorp

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schneider National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNDR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.03.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,640,000 after purchasing an additional 581,586 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 463,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 89,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,968,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60,034 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,670. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

