Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Issued By Wedbush

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Shares of SI opened at $117.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.74. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $80.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

