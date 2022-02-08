Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.22.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $127.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.90. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

