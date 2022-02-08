Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to announce sales of $132.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.80 million. Q2 reported sales of $108.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $500.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.69 million to $501.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $582.31 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $594.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $4,849,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,566 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Q2 by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Q2 by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 677.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,131. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

