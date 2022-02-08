Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Issued By Cormark

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.64.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$26.55 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$22.76 and a twelve month high of C$27.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.70.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $864,367.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

