Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy, Inc. Increased by Truist Financial (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $348,516.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,410. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

