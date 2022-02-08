Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.79.

RL stock opened at $119.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $102.96 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.74.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

