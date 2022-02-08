QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,128 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.17% of QCR worth $58,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of QCR by 36.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QCR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in QCR during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

