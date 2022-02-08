Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,550 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.24% of Qorvo worth $44,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,941,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Qorvo by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.79.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

