Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 82,700 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719,056 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,970,000 after acquiring an additional 226,915 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

CPG stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

CPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

