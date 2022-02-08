Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.56 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 18.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,319,000 after buying an additional 55,899 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 26.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after buying an additional 217,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.20.

Shares of RNR opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -96.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

