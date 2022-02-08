Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $816,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total value of $56,541.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 805,800 shares of company stock valued at $139,581,158 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $122.17 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

