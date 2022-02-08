Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.17 Million in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 449.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 37.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 78.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $126.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average of $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

