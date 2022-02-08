Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $1.31 Million Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 193,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Centerra Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,562,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CGAU opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.37.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGAU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

