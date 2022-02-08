Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Appian by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth about $9,251,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth about $1,188,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth about $2,557,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 148.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 153,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,032 in the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APPN opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $85.99. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $236.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

