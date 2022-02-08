Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $184.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.69 and a 200 day moving average of $194.01. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.39 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.