QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.3% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $63,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $815,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $60,872,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 240,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,387,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $307,942,000 after purchasing an additional 143,938 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $175.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

