QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $250.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $175.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.61 and a 200-day moving average of $157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

