Qualys (QLYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Qualys to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QLYS opened at $129.24 on Tuesday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,100 shares of company stock worth $5,012,139 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualys stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

