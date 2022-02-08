Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 0.8% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 22.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 60,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,132,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,243,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,726 shares of company stock worth $36,548,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,504.31. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,972. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,549.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,518.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

