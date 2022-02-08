Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $210,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Bunge by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 2.0% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 0.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Shares of BG traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $100.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.54. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $101.13.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

