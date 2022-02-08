Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

NYSE:GMED traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $68.06. 594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.78.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

