Quantinno Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABM. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.18. 659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

ABM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

