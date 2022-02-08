Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $163.78

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.78 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 151.55 ($2.05). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 152 ($2.06), with a volume of 34,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.25) target price on shares of Quixant in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 163.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.51. The company has a market capitalization of £101.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.89.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

