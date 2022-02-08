Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Issues Earnings Results

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Quotient stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 548,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,315. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. Quotient has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Quotient alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, insider Khoury Mohammad El bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quotient by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quotient by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quotient by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,489,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.