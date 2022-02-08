Quotient Technology (QUOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Quotient Technology to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald acquired 20,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

