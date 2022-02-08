Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) PT Raised to $28.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

RMBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. Rambus has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.31). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Rambus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Rambus by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP.

