Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.