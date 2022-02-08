Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Invests $82.87 Million in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 722,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,871,000. Life Storage makes up approximately 6.4% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Life Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Life Storage by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its position in Life Storage by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.11.

LSI stock opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day moving average of $130.03. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $154.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.