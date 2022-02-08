Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 92,545 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up about 0.4% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

REXR stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

