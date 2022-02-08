Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Down 6.9%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 51,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RANI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $891,000.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rani Therapeutics (RANI)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.