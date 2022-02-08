Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Down 6.9%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 51,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RANI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $891,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.