Raymond James Analysts Give PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) a C$22.50 Price Target

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) has been assigned a C$22.50 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital restated a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.97.

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down C$0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.90. The company had a trading volume of 484,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,978. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$11.32 and a 1-year high of C$17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.25. The stock has a market cap of C$4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

