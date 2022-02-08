Raymond James Trims Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Target Price to $35.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.27.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

