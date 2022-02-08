Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.73

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.73 and last traded at $94.03, with a volume of 4929448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

