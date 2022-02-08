Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD):
- 2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was given a new $159.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was given a new $148.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/20/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.
- 1/19/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/18/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $150.00.
- 1/13/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $150.00.
- 1/12/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/23/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.30. 640,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,508,125. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.09.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 178,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,544,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $366,211,000 after buying an additional 888,856 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.