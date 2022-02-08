Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD):

2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was given a new $159.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was given a new $148.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

1/19/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $150.00.

1/13/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $150.00.

1/12/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.30. 640,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,508,125. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,990 shares of company stock valued at $51,765,748. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 178,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,544,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $366,211,000 after buying an additional 888,856 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

