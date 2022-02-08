Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,200 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.19) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.48) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.76) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,270.45 ($98.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($108.45).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

