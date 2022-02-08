Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $244,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $7,085,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,738,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $622.36 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $626.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $754.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

