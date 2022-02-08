Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,600 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,600 ($35.16) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RELX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,316.50.
Shares of RELX opened at $30.91 on Monday. Relx has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60.
About Relx
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
