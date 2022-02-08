Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,600 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,600 ($35.16) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RELX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,316.50.

Shares of RELX opened at $30.91 on Monday. Relx has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,741 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Relx by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

