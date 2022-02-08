Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) Stock Price Up 3%

Renaissance Oil Corp. (CVE:ROE)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 1,991,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,292,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.57 million and a PE ratio of -6.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51.
Renaissance Oil Company Profile (CVE:ROE)
Read More
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.