Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 165,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

