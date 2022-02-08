Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $26,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,219,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,296,000 after purchasing an additional 187,252 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 29.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 22,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 298.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

Shares of BAM opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

