Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 206,300 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2,546.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 206,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $24,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 200,161 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after buying an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 107,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.51. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $937,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,288,954 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

